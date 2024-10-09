Dangote Refinery gets Monopoly power, as sole supplier of Jet A1

The Federal Government has approved Dangote Refinery as the exclusive supplier of jet fuel for Nigeria’s airline operators.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday.

Keyamo revealed that with his approval and backing, the airline operators agreed to designate the 650,000 barrels per day refinery as the sole provider of jet fuel for the aviation sector.

He noted that the move comes at an opportune time, following the Federal Government’s recent implementation of a naira-for-crude agreement with Dangote.

The minister emphasised that this arrangement would help alleviate the pressure on Nigeria’s foreign exchange.

“The airline operators just met recently. With my blessing, it’s a decision from the airline operators in Nigeria that they should only buy from Dangote refinery Jet A1.

“You can see that yesterday we started a naira-for-crude purchase with Dangote. It’s all naira, no dollar component,” Keyamo said.