Former Nigeria Goalkeeper Peter Fregene Dies At 77

Former Nigeria Green Eagles goal keeper Peter Fregene passed on. The news of his death was confirmed on Sunday by ex-international and close friend Segun Odegbami.

According to Odegbami, the Nigerian football legend died after a prolonged illness, with his wife Tina and two of his children by his side.

“Just a few minutes ago, Peter ‘Apo’ Fregene, OLY, former goalkeeper for Nigeria’s Green Eagles, who had been on life support for the past week, passed on to meet his creator.

He passed peacefully in the presence of two of his children and his devoted wife, Tina,” Odegbami wrote on Sunday.

Fregene, who represented Nigeria at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico and was a prominent figure in the national team throughout the 1960s and 70s, was celebrated for his remarkable reflexes and resilience as a goalkeeper, earning him the nickname ‘Apo,’ a testament to his agility.

Odegbami also expressed gratitude to those who supported the football icon during his illness.

“On behalf of all generations of Nigerian footballers, Olympians, sportspeople, his family, friends, fans, and the incredible Nigerians who quietly rallied around with their support, prayers, and the will of the creator, I say a big ‘thank you,’” Odegbami stated.

Peter Fregene, born in Sapele, Delta State, Nigeria, played for two football clubs during his career.

The 75-year-old represented Stationery Stores FC and ECN, both Lagos State-based clubs. Fregene won the FA Cup trophy with both teams, despite being rivals.

Fregene is one of the foremost players of the Federation Cup, formerly known as the Challenge Cup, during his playing days for Stationery Stores and ECN.

He was part of the 13 former stars of the Federation Cup players Lagos state government honoured in 2014.

Peter Fregene’s Super Eagles Career

Peter Fregene represented the Green Eagles, now the Super Eagles, in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Despite playing for just two professional clubs, Fregene remains one of Nigeria’s longest-serving players, playing for the three-time African champions between the 160s to 80s Fregene was part of Nigeria’s squad between 1966 to 1983.

Known as the Flying Cat, Fregene was Nigeria’s number one shot-stopper between 1968-1971.

He represented Nigeria at the 1968 Olympics, playing in the country’s three games. However, Fregene failed to keep a clean sheet in any of the games, conceding nine goals as Nigeria left with just a point which came in a 3-3 draw against Brazil.

He was also in goal for Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying campaign between 1968 and 1969, keeping one clean sheet in eight matches.

Fregene lost his number one spot after 1971, but he was back in goal at the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations, two years after the country won its first African title. The 75-year-old kept a clean sheet as Nigeria won one and lost two of their matches.

Overall, Fregene played 14 times for Nigeria.