Fuel may reduce to N700/litre as Markets buy from Dangote Refinery

Planned direct purchase of fuel by Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (NIPMAN) directly from Dangote Petroleum Refinery will reduce pump price to N700/litre or below.

YOUNEWS learnt from insiders that IPMAN is organised and ready to compete because this is the survival of the fittest.

NNPC will be meeting with independent marketers this week, and new price will be out therafter.

President PETROAN, Billy Gillis-Harry, mentioned this during the weekend.

Any moment from now PETROAN members should start lifting products from the Dangote refinery and it is good news for us and everyone.

On whether the price of petrol would drop in the future, the PETROAN president added, “The price can be knocked down to N700/litre; it depends on the volatility of the market and this does not always mean upward prices, it could also mean prices coming down.

Last week, the Federal Government granted permission to petroleum marketers to lift petrol directly from the Dangote refinery without going through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Naira-crude sale implementation committee, Wale Edun, had in a statement, said, “Moving forward, petroleum product marketers are now able to purchase PMS (petrol) directly from local refineries without the intermediary role of NNPC.

Ukadike, the IPMAN spokesperson, stated that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority had issued a bulk purchase license for independent marketers so that they could off-take from Dangote refinery.

“The NMDPRA has issued a bulk purchase license for independent marketers so that we can offtake from the Dangote refinery. We want this to take effect immediately. We have also been promised an import license so that we can import. These are the factors of deregulation.

“When you implement it, you have put all the stakeholders in the same line so that the competition will be healthy. It is not putting some people before others. How can we buy products at N1,040 and say there is competition? It is designed to edge us out and make us dependent on NNPC and its sources.