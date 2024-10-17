Bad economy, High inflation not unique to Nigeria – Bagudu

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Bagudu has said inflation and the cost of living remain challenges, but they are not unique to Nigeria.

“Fertilizer prices, energy prices, and cost-of-living crisis are being witnessed in many countries. This isn’t meant to comfort us, but to provide perspective.

Bagudu said the government had made tough decisions that would begin to yield good fruits for the citizens.

He said, “Of course, tough decisions come with challenges and consequences. We are dealing with those now, which are part of the reasons we’re asking: why is there a spike in inflation for September, following the decline we discussed earlier?

The answer lies in energy prices, which have yet to stabilise, affecting oil prices.

“We are currently in the midst of the harvest season, and we believe this will further impact food prices.

“Most of the measures taken are beginning to yield results, leading to greater levels of investment and efforts to mobilise even more investments, which we believe will solidify the rise in gross domestic product.

“Our GDP for the first quarter increased by over two per cent, close to three per cent. In the second quarter, it grew by 3.19 per cent.

“Some people may say that sounds slow, but let me put that into context. Germany, which is wealthier and has more resources to respond to challenges, saw a decline of 0.3 per cent.

The UK is struggling with a decline of 0.2 per cent.

“So, what choices do we need to make? We’ve made bold choices.

Today, state governments, local governments, and the Federal Government are better funded.

“The message is this: we are confident that we’ve steered the economy in the right direction, and we have seen the worst. Moving forward, we expect to reap bountiful rewards.”