Herbert Wige’s family reveals person behind Will’s Crisis (not Granpa Shingale)

Pastor Shyngle Wige (Herbert Wige’s Father) has denied the allegation stating categorically that he never requested for 20% of his son’s estate.

Curiously the family has named Aig-Imoukhuede as the person behind the crisis !

Christian Chukwak Wigwe, a cousin of the late Herbert Wigwe and former group managing director and CEO of Access Bank, has filed an Affidavit of Truth accusing Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede of taking indirect guardianship and custody of the deceased’s assets and children.

According to the affidavit filed at the Lagos High Court Probate Registry, Christian stated that Aig-Imoukhuede, who was a business partner to the deceased, is taking on a role that should rightfully belong to Pastor Shyngle Wige, the grandfather of the children.

In the court document dated October 7, 2024, Christian emphasized that Pastor Shyngle should be the one to determine the welfare of his grandchildren David, Hannah and Great.

He said: “In accordance with African values and good order, it will naturally be the father of the deceased, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, who will act as guardian to the minor children or at the very least, he will be consulted to ascertain who should act as guardian.

“Pastor Shyngle Wigwe (grandfather) should ordinarily play a role in determining the welfare of his grandchildren. Given his fatherly role, his involvement in their upbringing would be both natural and beneficial.”

This act, Christian said, had made it difficult for Shyngle to act as “guardian for the children, particularly the minor children.”

He added: “Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede is currently controlling the assets of the Late Herbert Wige. While Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, otherwise natural guardian of Herbert’s minor children, would usually not be bothered by this, the way Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede is handling the assets is grossly undermining Pastor Shyngle Wigwe’s role as guardian and the head of the Wigwe family.

“Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede’s access to Herbert’s funds gives him a certain level of influence over decisions that affect the deceased’s children. Although he is not their legal guardian, his control over the estate puts him in a position where he indirectly acts as one. This situation has made Pastor Shyngle Wigwe uneasy.”

He said Aig-Imoukhuede’s actions had raised concerns for Shyngle, who doubts that if this continues, the grandfather’s legal and natural role as guardian will be further eroded.

While Christian acknowledged Aig-Imoukhuede’s role in providing continued financial support to the deceased’s dependent parents, Shyngle and his wife Mrs. Stela ‘Affong-Wigwe, as well as covering the ongoing expenses related to the deceased’s children, he mentioned that Aig-Imoukhuede has not provided any formal updates or disclosed how these expenses are being met, or their impact on the overall Estate.

He said, “The absence of critical information or any accounting makes it unclear how much of the deceased’s wealth is being expended for the sustenance of the deceased’s dependents.”

Christian also mentioned that Aig-Imoukhuede’s domineering attitude, along with his unrestricted access to Herbert’s wealth, is causing some family members to align with him to gain his favor.

He said such a dynamic is creating tension within the family, alienating other members and potentially causing rifts if not addressed properly.

Christian further pointed out in the court document that this development has effectively given Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede indirect control over the deceased’s assets, without being formally accountable to the beneficiaries or dependents of the estate, which goes against the deceased’s purported will.

Background

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and Late Herbert Wigwe are business allies and friends from childhood and co-founder of Access Bank.

They both left GTBank as Executive Directors to take over Access Bank in early 2000. Herbert succeeded Aigboje after he finished his term as the Group CEO following CBN Directive in 2010 that forced Bank CEOs that had spent more than 10 years in office to step down.

Late Herbert Wigwe expanded the presence of the Bank across Africa and made it bigger after strategic acquisitions of Diamond Bank and other banks in Kenya and South Africa

In the past months there have been controversies within the family especially regarding concerns about the control of the Late Herbert Wigwe assets.