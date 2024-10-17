Nationwide Strike looms, as FG, Labour talk ends with no result

Organized Labour in Nigeria is insisting on an immediate reversal of the price hike..or else she will trigger nation wide protest.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress condemned the price hike and called for an immediate reversal.

Last week, NNPC retail outlets raised petrol prices to N1,030 per litre from N897 in Abuja, while in Lagos, the price jumped to N998 per litre from N868. Other regions experienced similar increases.

This is the second price hike in a month, reflecting an increase of about 14.8 per cent or N133.

The development triggered higher transportation and food costs across the country.

A proactive initiative to prevent the strike occured yesterday, as the Federal Government team, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, held a closed-door meeting with the unions in Abuja on Wednesday.

Other members at the meeting included the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Bagudu; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejiocha and Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, among others.

A source privy to the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said the government and labour could not reach a common ground on the matter.

“At the meeting, the NLC expressed their disapproval of the price hike and held their ground that it must be reversed.

The government team tried to convince them to reason with them, but they could not reach a common ground on the matter. They resolved to meet again,” our source said.

Speaking after the meeting, the Minister of Information, Mohammad Idris, said the engagement with the labour leaders would be continuous.

He said, “It is a work in progress, it is not a one-off thing. There is going to be a continuous engagement between us and the labour leadership. Labour is an important component of this country.

“All of them are our brothers and sisters. Government is there for everyone, including Labour. So we will continue to engage Labour for the good of the country. We will continue to do that. “