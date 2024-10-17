Veteran Yoruba Actor, Ayobami Olabiyi, is dead

Veteran Yoruba actor, Ayobami Mudashir Olabiyi

popularly known as ‘Bobo B is dead.

He reportedly died in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday, after battling an illness that required his admission to the University College Hospital (UCH).

In his final days, he was said to have been unable to speak or move, and his health had significantly deteriorated.

Olabiyi was also reportedly scheduled to appear on a movie set in Oyo in September, but his declining health and subsequent hospitalisation prevented him from attending.

The news of Olabiyi’s death was disclosed by the Governor of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) in Oyo State, Yeye Bose Akinola.

Akinola, who also noted that Olabiyi was until his death TAMPAN’s National Secretary, expressed her condolences, saying, “I have a directive from Her Excellency Yeye Bose Akinola, the Oyo State TAMPAN governor, to announce the death of our TAMPAN National General Secretary, Chief Alhaji Musadshir Ayobami Olabiyi ‘Bobo B.’ May God grant his family and all TAMPAN members the strength to cope with this loss. Insha Allah, Amen.”