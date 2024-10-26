70-Years Old Couple Shun Pagan Worship, Becomes Jehovah’s Witnesses

Alomaja Julius, a 78 year old man who got baptised on October 19, 2024 alongside his 67 year old wife, Florence, has revealed two major reasons, among others, for their almost incredible decision.

Known as a staunch member of The African Church, and still an active devotee and participants at his family’s traditional Egungun festivals for several years, Alomaja, alongside his wife, got baptized at the Ota Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, in Ogun State.

Shortly after he emerged from under the water, They revealed a lot to Boason Omofaye, A Local Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, in a one-on-one interview.

The husband said :”Though l had become disillusioned with religion at a point, because of God’s dishonouring conducts of alcohol drinking during church festivals.

My wife’s changed habits from a hot-tempered and belligerent person, to a mild tempered, calm and well-behaved wife, just as she began studying with Jehovah’s Witnesses was a shocker, but impressive on me.

The wife, Florence Alomaja, who also got baptised the same day said:

“It was a visit to my daughter who had studied to become a Jehovah’s Witness with her husband.

” I attended a Convention of the Jehovah’s Witnesses with them.. and the warm and heartfelt show of love and welcome for me as a total stranger made a great impression on me.. l decided that l have found the true religion.”

She then introduced her new found faith, but was rebuffed by the husband, who was already disillusioned with all religion and the wife’s belligerent behavior at home.

With time, attracted by the noticeable positive changes in the wife, he too decided to welcome a Bible study with Jehovah’s Witnesses and started to attend the weekly meetings.

The Manners and ways of worship , diligent studying from the Bible and giving God exclusive devotion, are, Alomaja’s reasons for making the decision to dedicate his life to Jehovah God and get baptized as one of His Witnesses.

Although his decision to shun participation in ritualistic pagan festivals not in line with the Bible, was not pleasing to Brother Alomaja’s extended family members and relatives.

He however concluded; ” I and my wife are pleased to have found this path, the way , to serve our Creator in a proper way,.

“We won’t relent in telling others, and in sustaining our relationship with Jehovah”

Interestingly, We learnt the baptism at the event this particular weekend is just one of such at 15 convention series at same venue this season.

Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses and interested members of the public have been attending each weekend from, Friday, September 6. every weekend until Sunday, December 22.. except for weekend of November 15 -17

Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located along Idiroko Road, Ota, Ogun State, is the venue. The 2024 Regional Convention, which has a theme, “Declare the Good News !”

A statement about the Convention signed by Odeyemi Afolabi , a Regional Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnessess in Nigeria, shows that 2024 Ota Convention Series, is 15 conventions in all, at the Ota Assembly Hall – seven in English Language, five in Yoruba, two in Pidgin and one in American Sign Language.

Apart from Nigeria, People are encouraged to attend the event in any country where they are. Jehovah’s Witnesses are found in over 240 lands and would be holding these conventions in halls and stadiums in these territories in over 500 languages.

He explained that there would be conventions in more than 48 different locations across Nigeria, to be held almost every weekend; Fridays to Sundays till December .

The three-day programme consists of presentations that will include talks, audio dramas, interviews, and short videos. Highlights, according to the statement, include the baptism, on Saturday morning, of new members who have completed a Bible Study programme, and a Public Discourse on Sunday morning.

Additionally, Odeyemi also said “one of the main look-forward-to is

an epic all-volunteer production portraying Jesus Christ’s Life and Teachings, entitled, Jesus Christ Series Episode 1

The production, has an 18-episode comprehensive look at the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, His personality and interactions with people.

“It is released as a special feature of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses, while subsequent episodes will be released at future conventions.

On other attractions he said: “

Each day has a one-hour and 20-minute lunch break. Bible based talks, interviews and video presentations

Topics include:

What Will You Do “for the Sake of the Good News”?

Why We Don’t Fear Bad News

“Hold Firmly to the Good News”​—Why and How?

“The programme commences at 8:20 a.m. each day of the convention, closing at 3:50 p.m., except on Sunday, when it closes at 2:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend as everyone needs good news from God’s word on how to cope with mounting challenges today. There is no admission fee and no collection will be taken,” Odeyemi said.

The convention, focusing on hope inspiring good news amidst contemporary challenges face by humans today, holds

The date and location for each convention can be found on the Witnesses’ official website, jw.org.