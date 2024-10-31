Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Charles Olumo a k.a AGBAKO bows out at 101

October 31, 2024

Veteran actor, Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as Charles Olumo and Agbako, is dead.

This was made known in a statement by the president of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) , Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin on Instagram on Thursday.

He wrote, “#tampanglobal announces the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu, fondly known as AGBAKO. Details of the burial arrangements will be shared at a later time. Good night father, 25/02/1923 to 31/10/2024.”

Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, also confirmed Agbako’s demise as he wrote: “Good night ooo, Baba Charles. a.k.a Agbako, 101 years, ba wasa ba. R I P.”

Agbako clocked 101st this year.

