After Ait/ Raypower years, Ambrose Somide births Smailz FM

Ambrose Olutayo Somide has taking a glorious exit from Daar Communications (Raypower FM / Faaji FM) today and makes a triumphant entry into Smailz 98.7 FM .

Ladies and gentlemen, this is introducing Smailz FM!

Many are already saying Congratulations to Ambrose Olutayo Somide on the birthing of Smailz FM, Lagos.

Ambrose Olutayo Somide is a Nigerian TV/Radio presenter. He studied Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Ife (now called Obafemi Awolowo University) in Ife, Nigeria.

Somide and Baba Gboin are popular for their show, Mini Jojo. He worked as Managing Director Radio Services at DAAR Communications Plc (DCP) and is the originator of Faaji FM. He is the founder of Smailz 98.70 FM., Lagos.

And now a few , including his my professional colleague and friend are quick to add, ” long overdue”

YOUNEWS affirm that in the last few hours, the opening of his new radio station is trending on social media and beyond.

Ambrose Olutayo Somide is birthing the New Radio Station after so many years in the industry traversing several broadcast stations i.e OGBC Abeokuta, Raypower FM , Faaji Fm .

“enriching the world” ..YOUNEWS learnt is the pay off for the fm station..with news, entertainment and unbiased reportage in focus.

YOUNEWS recalled that Somide, the newest Chairman and CEO of Smailz radio 98.7fm. was eased out of board at Daar Communication weeks back.

Thereafter, Ambrose Olutayo Somide took a bow from Daar Communications Plc.

Raymond Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, Chairperson of DAAR Communications Plc, had explained that the recent changes within the company’s management team, which led to the departure of several long-serving directors, are part of a broader strategy to align with regulatory requirements and secure the company’s future growth.

Daar Communications PLC, an independent privately owned broadcasting organization in Nigeria, has mandated the retirement of five key directors who have held executive roles in the company for 10 years or more.

Affected by the decision include Tony Akiotu, Dr Oluwatosin Dokpesi, Dr Ambrose Somide, Anthony Uyah, Ms Paulyn Ugbodagha, Mrs Mary Lawrence-Dokpesi, Ms. Faith Ikems, Messr. Imoni Mac Amarere, John Iwarue and Johnson Onime.

Daar Communication is the parent company of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power.

The decision takes effect in November.

Tosin Dokpesi is the widow of the late Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the company’s founder, who passed on May 29, 2023.

He fell off his treadmill during a routine gym exercise.

His son, Raymond Dokpesi Jr., who has served as the company’s chairman since 2019, has overseen the organization during challenging times, including a financial loss of N1.6 billion reported for the year ending December 31, 2023.

In a detailed discussion with journalists, Dokpesi Jnr clarified that the decision to let go of these directors was not based on personal preferences. Jnr, Chairperson of DAAR Communications Plc, has explained that the recent changes within the company’s management team, which led to the departure of several long-serving directors, are part of a broader strategy to align with regulatory requirements and secure the company’s future growth.

In a detailed discussion with journalists, Dokpesi Jnr clarified that the decision to let go of these directors was not based on personal preferences.

“If it were solely up to me, I would prefer to retain the experience, relationships, and skill sets of our management team for a bit longer. However, this isn’t a personal decision,” he stated.

As a publicly listed company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, DAAR Communications must adhere to the regulations set by the Security and Exchange Commission and the code of corporate governance, which limit directors to two terms of five years each. Dokpesi Jnr emphasized the importance of these regulations, saying, “Our obligations to our shareholders go beyond individual choices or opinions.”

He acknowledged that many of the current management team members have been with DAAR Communications since its inception, with some serving for up to 27 years. “Their retirement is long overdue; this decision should have been made five, six, or even seven years ago,” he noted.