Crashed helicopter found 42 metre Ocean depth, 3 still missing

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has found the wreckage of the helicopter that crashed last Thursday into the Atlantic Ocean.

It hapoened while conveying workers of the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited from Port Harcourt.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs Bimbo Oladeji, on Thursday.

The helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean with eight passengers and crew.

While five bodies had been recovered, three other passengers were still missing.

The bodies were retrieved from the ocean on separate days within eight days of search by a coalition of agencies.

The wreckage was identified approximately 0.775 nautical miles “from the FPSO Adoon. It was located at a depth of 42 meters, with coordinates registered at Latitude 04° 13.634’ N and Longitude 008° 19.442’ E. Preparations are currently underway for the helicopter’s recovery to support further investigation.”