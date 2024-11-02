Wife stabs husband to death in Ibadan

33 years old Comfort and 39 years old Segun got married three years ago and they were blessed with two kids.

YOUNEWS learnt that the couple who live in Ibadan, Oyo State had heated argument n Oct 30, 2024.

Segun had accused his wife, Comfort of locking the matrimonial bedroom door since around 7am when she left the house and she didn’t return until 7pm.

We gathered that as she was laying down the baby in the bed, after her return, Segun slapped her in anger.

This led to a fight between them. Segun’s younger brother that was living with them settled the fight and told his brother to sleep in the living room for peace to reign.

While Segun was sleeping, Comfort in revenge mood, stabbed him at the back.

He screamed for help and was rushed to the hospital where the doctors confirmed him dead.

They police are investigating the matter