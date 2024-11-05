Economic challenges not peculiar to Nigeria-Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on has said other countries too around us and across the world are facing challenges

“The moment is challenging; the present situation calls for a very serious commitment. Yours is a duty to serve and that is what you have come to do.

” I really appreciate the fact that you have taken the oath of office and ready to serve your nation at a time that we are facing the challenges of economic growth and other things like the security challenges on us.

“Economic recovery is on the right path. We have a good path to realize our dream and it is not just only for us, it is for our children and grandchildren to come.

Despite the challenges, we faced the job of reengineering and retooling the economic path of this country. Yes, the cost of living has gone up; yes, I recognise that, and we have satisfied our obligations of paying a new minimum wage across the board.

“For us, it was a challenge when a nation was servicing its debt with 97 per cent of its earned revenue. It is not but the end of the cliff but today I can report that we have brought that down to 65 per cent and we have never defaulted in paying our obligations; we have met all obligations – both foreign and domestic. We have our heads above the waters,” the president further stated.

While pointing out that such economic challenges were not peculiar to Nigeria, President Tinubu said his administration was committed to overcoming the challenges.

“Other countries too around us and across the world are facing challenges. There are a lot of crises in Europe and America. We know what pandemic has brought to the economies of the world, but we are navigating through this and we are working hard.

“We are not going to run away from our responsibilities; we are going to face it and we are facing it headlong,” the president stressed.