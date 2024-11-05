Tinubu tells new ministers Nigerians are abusing me, be prepared

President Bola Tinubu on Monday told the seven new ministers in his cabinet that they will be criticised and abused for joining his administration.

“You will be part of criticism and abuse. Don’t worry; stay focused; stay resilient,” the Nigerian leader told the ministers at their inauguration ceremony on Monday at the State House, Abuja.

“It is not easy to find just the unique people that will surrender their lives, freedoms and other responsibilities to serve their nation…”

The seven ministers are Nentawe Yilwatda (Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction), Muhammadu Dingyadi (Minister of Labour and Employment), Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu (Minister of State Foreign Affairs), Jumoke Oduwole (Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment), Idi Maiha (Minister of Livestock Development), Yusuf Ata (Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development) and Suwaiba Ahmad (Minister of State Education).

The ministers were screened by the Senate last week.

Tinubu thanked the National Assembly for their efficient review and approval of the new ministers.

In her remarks, Odumegwu-Ojukwu, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for her appointment and reaffirmed her commitment to aligning with the government’s foreign policy objectives.