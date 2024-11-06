America is in Labour, (goes to poll).. a boy or girl ?

Republican Donald Trump opened up a significant lead in the U.S. presidential election on Wednesday, leaving supporters of Democrat Kamala Harris hoping for an 11th-hour turnabout.

Trump was well on his way to winning the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the White House, while Harris was hoping some late-counting states could turn the tide.

The election is too early to count . Neither of the candidates has secured the 270 electoral votes and surprises could still come despite early votes leading especially from some key swing states with high electoral college votes.

But there are indications that it’s Trump all the way! It seems America is not ready for a female president at the moment. The world needs a strong and a bold negotiator like trump at the moment.

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, are both trying to make history this year.

Harris is hoping to become the first woman elected president, while Trump is vying to become only the second former president to win a nonconsecutive second term after Grover Cleveland in 1892.

The election is expected to come down to a handful of battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.