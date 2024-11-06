E’Guinea probes Baltasar’s Sex tapes, installs CCTV, suspends officials

The government in Equatorial Guinea has commenced a probe into hundreds of leaked pornographic videos allegedly involving high-ranking civil servant, Baltasar Engonga, having sex with various women, including wives of prominent officials in his office.

The government has further ordered the installation of surveillance cameras in courts and ministries to combat “indecent and illicit acts.”

It also announced that it was suspending officials involved in the scandal, according to a statement issued by the Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office, published on the government’s website on Tuesday.

Vice-President Teodoro Mangue on Tuesday said any official found engaging in sex acts at work would be sanctioned as this was a “flagrant violation of the code of conduct.”

The government said the recent decisions had been taken in the wake of the widely circulated videos which had “denigrated the image of the country.”

“Among the decisions taken are the suspension of employment of the officials who appear in the homemade adult videos circulating on the networks, severe measures for the members assigned to the surveillance of the inmates for not fulfilling their duties and allowing such acts, as well as the reinforcement of security in all judicial offices in the country; in addition to the installation of surveillance cameras in the judicial and ministerial offices,” the statement said.