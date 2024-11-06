He’s back to rule America ! Trump wins, Harris’ silent

Donald Trump has declared victory in the US election as he addressed jubilant supporters in Florida.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he said to cheering crowds.

The Republican has picked up the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, leaving Kamala Harris with only a narrow path to victory

Just before Trump began speaking, Fox News projected that he had won the election; other US TV networks are yet to do so

A return to the White House would be an extraordinary comeback for Trump after he lost to Joe Biden in 2020

Harris says she won’t speak today, as dejected supporters left her watch party earlier

Meanwhile, Republicans are projected to have taken back the Senate.

Analysts are already saying . Congratulations to all Americans for a most peaceful, simple and straightforward election.

The two Presidential candidates fought very hard to the very end but only one winner can emerge, and former PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP seems poised to stage a spectacular comeback at this stage.

There are lessons for the rest of the world about the beauty of Democracy. The true lesson this morning is that the ECONOMY is the biggest most important factor to most voters.

A hungry man is an angry man. Simple. Americans were obviously more angry against their establishment and were ready to embrace the Republican candidate warts and all. So be it.

The world awaits the Vice President KAMALA HARRIS to make that tough call to TRUMP shortly, concede defeat, and congratulate him, in the true American tradition.

The pains of electoral defeats are often assuaged by a free and fair election.

America is the ultimate winner by rising above the anxieties of an electoral war to deliver a world class performance.

VP KAMALA HARRIS fought a graceful battle and should be proud she put up her best coalition in just about 107 days… GOD bless America…