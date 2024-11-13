Clear signs Aiyedatiwa ‘ll win Ondo election

There are clear signs that Governor Aiyedatiwa would emerge victorious on Saturday.

There are even permutations that Aiyedatiwa would win all the 18 Local Government Areas of the state in a landslide.

The lack of a strong opposition and the incumbent’s ability to provide “stomach infrastructure” would give the APC candidate victory.

No contest is so far visible, and the PDP was so and still divided and could not mount a formidable force to knock off Aiyedatiwa, whose party is also in power at the national level.

The PDP is factionalised; they have not provided enough opposition to be able to knock off the incumbent.

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Vice President Kashim Shettima, governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, national chairman of the party, Abdullai Ganduje and party stalwarts would on Wednesday (today) lead a ‘mega’ rally in support of the candidature of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, the rally will be held at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park, Akure, Ondo State from 10am.

No fewer than 17 political parties will participate in the forthcoming election.

The parties cleared for the election, as released by INEC, include the ruling All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, Accord Party, Action Alliance, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, African Democratic Party and All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Others are the Allied Peoples Movement, Action Peoples Party, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, National Rescue Movement, Peoples Redemption Party, Social Democratic Party, Youth Party, Young Progressives Party and the Zenith Labour Party.

As campaign activities peak, the Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress again clashed on Tuesday over alleged plans to rig the governorship election.

The PDP, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei, alleged that the APC leadership planned to have some of its party members as presiding officers of the INEC for the election.