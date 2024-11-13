Dangote/IPMAN deal ‘ll reduce Petrol prices by #50

The much awaited reduction in Petrol Pump price is just #50 from what you and l are currently buying !

Industry experts revealed to YOUNEWS that the petrol price may be reduced by N50 or more, depending on the location of purchase.

“For instance, the current price in Maiduguri now is N1,200 per litre. So with these current changes, it may likely reduce to N1,150, which there is a reduction of N50. So that’s N1,150. It may even be below that.

Nigerian and indeed consumers have been expecting a huge price reduction.

The expectation, YOUNEWS understands is high, with the believe that the pump prices of petrol at its retail outlets will drop following the agreement with the Dangote refinery to lift products directly from the plant.

YOUNEWS learnt that the lifting of fuel is yet to commence as both parties are still putting some logistics in place.

“No day has been fixed yet for the lifting. We still have to put in some logistics.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria says over 30,000 of its members are set to buy Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in bulk.

IPMAN also revealed that the price of petrol from the $20 billion Lekki-based plant was N940/litre and N990/litre when purchased using ships and trucks, respectively.

With the development, the independent oil marketers might not import petrol again following the deal to begin direct lifting from the Dangote refinery.

Speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, IPMAN President, Abubakar Garima, said the pump prices of petrol at its retail outlets will drop following the agreement with the Dangote refinery to lift products directly from the plant.

On Monday, IPMAN agreed with the Dangote refinery to directly lift petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products.

This agreement follows months after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation suspended its plan to serve as the sole off-taker of petroleum products from the 650,000 barrels per day refinery.

The IPMAN president explained that the Dangote refinery had been obliged to allow marketers to lift PMS, AGO, and DPK directly for onward supply to their depots and retail outlets but didn’t reveal the price.

Giving an update on pricing during the interview, the IPMAN national officer said the Refinery has provided two different rates for marketers based on their preferences.

He said marketers can load at the gantry at a price of N990 per litre or N940 through vessel transportation.

Garima said, “Presently, we have been given two different arrangments on how to buy fuel from the refinery. There is the one that we can load the vessels and carry to our various depots at the rate of N940 per litre. Then for the depots, it is at the rate of N990 per litre.

“The difference is because we have to load it and carry it to another part of the state. We use vessels to carry these products and there is another one to load from the gantry.

“For Port Harcourt, Warri, Calabar, we have to use vessels because there is no Dangote loading gantry there, we have to carry it to our private depot and discharge and distribute it to our members.”

The new price is lower than the N960 and N990 per litre revealed by the refinery for ships and trucks last week.

Garima noted that the collaboration aims to ensure a consistent and affordable supply of Premium Motor Spirit and other products nationwide.

Garima explained that direct purchases from the 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery will eliminate payments to intermediaries, such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company and depot owners.

According to him, this reduction in costs will be reflected in the prices of petrol within the coming weeks.

“We have the overall market in the country. We go everywhere in the country. The implication goes beyond the issue of price, but still, price is the main target.

“The masses are looking for how we, Independent Petroleum Marketers, can reduce price for them. So the price too will reduce because we are not buying through the third party.

“So the profit that we have been giving to the third party like NNPC and depot owners will be reduced. That is the issue.