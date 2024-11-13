Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » HyperRealistic sensation, BTEN is dead !

HyperRealistic sensation, BTEN is dead !

YouNews November 13, 2024

BTEN, whose real name is Babatunde Joseph Omolaja, is said to have died hours ago.

BTEN, the sensational Hip-Hop and Rhythm and Blues crooner is a graduate of Banking and Finance from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State

YOUNEWS recalled that the HyperRealistic Sensation, BTEN Staged a Homecoming Concert on May 1, 2024.

It was a well attended event at Blueroof Lounge and Bar, Ikenne road, Sagamu, Ogun State

BTEN started singing at age ten (10), and he has released three albums. The latest was released in 2022 titled; “The Beast In Me.”

Although his music is fusion of Hip- Hop and R & B, he refused to be labeled as one. He however, tagged his own genre of music as Hyper Realistic.

