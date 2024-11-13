Law Prof. Mosun Imasogie is dead !

Professor Mosunmola Oluwatoyin Imasogie was born on 29th August, 1961 in Lagos, Nigeria is dead.

She died early morning hours of Sunday November 10th, 2024.

YOUNEWS learnt that there are clamours over atmosphere of speculations surrounding her death to be cleared.

There are demands for prompt investigation to unravel the actual cause of her sudden death which has really sent shockwaves to well wishers and loved ones.

Prof Mosun Imasoge who lost her beloved daughter, a law student at same faculty of law where she was lecturing has equally succumbed to the claw of death

Prof Imasogie was a strong woman. She was confronted with adversities that demanded courage and she met those situations with equanimity and moved on.

When her daughter passed on in 2007, students could never believed she would still stand before her daughter’s classmates to lecture…And that was what she was doing.

Not once did her visage and demeanour revealed any unspoken tragedy of the loss of her daughter.

YOUNEWS understands that the compassionate, kind and inspiring law lecturer attended the Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta where she read HND Secretarial Administration and graduated in 1982.

Professor Mosunmola Imasogie, the Head of Department, Public and International Law, BOWEN University, Iwo, Osun State, and the Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ogun State Chapter, who made history in November 2017, as the first OOU Law Alumni to become a professor

She wrote JAMB and went back to read Law at Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye. She graduated at the top of her class in 1994. Her primary interest in human rights law and women’s rights, and by extension, through the legal profession, actually started to take shape after she received the De Beers Scholarship for LL.M in Human Rights and Constitutional Practice at the University of Pretoria, Pretoria, South Africa, a predominantly white University, in 1997. She also received the Doctor of Laws (LL.D) in 2002, from the same University.