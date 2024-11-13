Nollywood actor/ producer Wale Macaulay for Burial

Wale Macaulay a veteran of Nollywood actor, and seasoned directior as well as producer has died.

He starred in several notable films, including Violated (1996), Thunderbolt: Magun (2001), and Accident (2013)

Macaulay was also the founder of Kazimba Musical Group and the producer/director of Rape of Gidiolu, a production staged at MUSON Centre in Lagos.

He was married to Mirror in the Sun is a Nigerian soap opera producer Lola Fani-Kayode .

Lola Fani-Kayode

from the political Fani-Kayode family that needs no introduction, Lola is pioneer producer of one of the most successful television soap operas ever in Nigera Mirror in the Sun. Lola who married Actor Wale Macaulay some time back has maintained a low profile for some time now.

Though the marriage crumbled after a while, due to irreconcilable differences.

Production of Mirror in the Sun was in collaboration with the production company, Cine kraft Ltd..

The show aired on NTA Network every Sunday from January 1984 to January 1986. During its run, a total of 52 episodes were aired. The show was popular and successful in Nigeria where it attracted a large TV audience during its run.