Abuja Stadium wears new look as Jehovah’s Witnesses Swarm the Sports Arena

Jehovah’s Witnesses effort at cleaning Abiola Stadium, Abuja in preparation for their 2024 Convention has been eulogized !

“No client has ever given this stadium this kind of attention; the cleaning was thorough and all encompassing.

” From the parking lot to the restrooms to even broken glasses being fixed, practically everything about the stadium.

” We’ve never had it this good. I will do everything within my power to ensure you have a hitch-free convention”.

That is how the Stadium Manager Abdullahi Adams of the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja described the massive transformation taking place at the sports arena as Jehovah’s Witnesses dilligiently and painstakingly prepare for their 2024 Declare the Good news regional Convention slated for 15 – 17 November 2024.

Impressed by the neat, clean ambience of the event arena

He thanked the Witnesses for the extensive improvements they made to the venue .

The Witnesses typically clean the grounds in the days leading up to a convention.

But to prepare the Stadium for the thousands who would attend this year, large numbers of Witnesses, in and around Abuja volunteered to refurbish the interior and exterior of the facility over the course of days, and weeks.

First of its kind since an International Convention was held in the Surulere stadium Lagos Nigeria some 50 years ago, the 2024 Declare the Good news convention which is just days away, is gathering momentum and media buzz as the Witnesses put in their all to make the facility ready for the 3-day religious gathering.

Speaking on the extent of work and planning that has gone into the preparation for the event, the Convention Committee Coordinator Mr Denis Eze says “over 3000 volunteers were present for the better part of a month to weed the grass, trim with the use of lawn mower, disinfect, and thoroughly wash the facility; and rightly so to make it clean-ready for the 3-day occasion. “Our God Jehovah is a holy God and his worshippers imitate him by being clean not only physically but also morally, and spiritually”.

The thoroughness with which the facility is being cleaned even down to disinfecting handrails reminds one of the onsets of covid-19. The facility already smells of Good news but one can only wait to see how things unfold on Friday the 15th.

A regional spokesman for the Witnesses Mr Folarin Odebode says the convention is open to the public and no collections are taken and reiterates that it promises to be an event to remember and one that will leave attendees and delegates smiling and ready to cope in a world full of negatives.

A total of 40 thousand delegates are expected to grace the National stadium for this convention from various parts of the country.

More information on the event is found on the Jehovah’s Witnesses website: www.jw.or