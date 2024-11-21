Dangote returns to US crude purchase generates curiosity

Three months after, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has returned to the purchase of crude oil from the United States..and Industry analyst are wondering.

Dangote Refinery had stopped purchasing crude from foreign countries, focusing instead on domestic supply.

There are worries that the latest development may be an indication that the naira-for-crude initiative by the Federal Government may have stalled.

It’s even been said that there are unspoken deep seated disagreement..over the deal

YOUNEWS also gathered from sources that it seems the refinery is not getting enough crude supply from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Earlier this year, Dangote was typically receiving one or two supertankers of US crude every month alongside domestic supplies.

However, these imports were reduced around August following an agreement with the federal government that the NNPCL would supply crude oil to the refinery in naira rather than dollars.

The agreement stated that the refinery would take up to 400,000 barrels a day of Nigerian crude paid for in local currency.

A report also suggest that a lower shipping costs may have made US oil more affordable in Europe recently.

Demands for Dangote fuel ,YOUNEWS understand is getting higher, consequently the ongoing efforts to ramp up oil production and enhance its refining capacity.

Refinery would need a minimum supply of 300,000 b/d to secure more crude to reach its refinery’s capacity.

To meet up with high demand, on Tuesday, the plant began refined petroleum product shipping to West African countries.

The Refinery is thumbing chest that it’s a sign to traders that the mega-refinery’s operations could soon potentially shake up regional fuel markets.

The new purchase, had been confirmed and the cargo conveying two million barrels of WTI Midland crude from Chevron Corp is due to be delivered to the refinery next month.

Chevron booked the supertanker Azure Nova to load crude from the US Gulf around December 5 to Dangote, according to tanker fixtures seen by Bloomberg.

Dangote is taking a growing role in US and European oil markets, after gradually raising purchases of crude from Nigeria and the US.

The plant’s pull on those barrels increases the competition for the oil faced by traditional buyers in Europe.

Located within the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos, the 650,000-capacity began production in January this year, releasing diesel and aviation fuel into the local market while exporting to other countries.