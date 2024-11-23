Kunle, Aremu Afolayan settle rift at Mum’s burial

Kunle Afolayan and Aremu Afolayan may have decided to sheath their swords and reconcile after years of animosity.

The brothers, both prominent figures in Nollywood, reunited for the first time in years following the death of their mother.

Family and friends gathered at Kunle Afolayan’s movie village to console the family, creating a moment that brought the estranged siblings together.

Their long-standing feud reportedly began when Aremu made a controversial social media post, allegedly referring to their father, the legendary filmmaker Ade Love, as a poor man.

The statement not only sparked public outrage but also caused a deep rift within the family.

It was gathered that the social media altercation pushed the brothers against each other as they stopped speaking to each other and avoided interactions at industry events, leaving fans puzzled over their strained relationship.

Kunle, the eldest of the Afolayan boys, has risen to become one of Africa’s most celebrated filmmakers and storytellers.

Over the years, he has consistently worked with his other siblings, Gabriel and Moji Afolayan, casting them in several of his acclaimed projects.

Aremu, however, was noticeably absent from these collaborations, further fueling speculation about the divide.

Aremu, a talented actor in his own right, has carved out a niche in Nollywood but has struggled to bridge the gap with his elder brother.

Their lack of interaction at public events and family gatherings only solidified perceptions of a fractured relationship.

The passing of their mother seemed to have provided an opportunity for healing.

At the condolence gathering, the brothers were seen interacting for the first time in years, a sight that surprised many attendees.

Family members and industry colleagues expressed relief and hope that this marked the beginning of a reconciliation process.

“This is the kind of unity their mother would have wanted,” a family friend remarked.

The Afolayan family has always been a significant force in Nigerian entertainment, with their father, Ade Love, being a trailblazer in Yoruba cinema.

The contributions of the eldest of the siblings, Moji (wife of Olayiwola Rasaq.a.k.a Ojopaagogo) Kunle, Gabriel,, and Aremu have kept the family name alive, but the rift between Kunle and Aremu cast a shadow over their collective legacy.

Kunle’s movie village, an iconic space representing his dedication to Nigerian cinema, became the perfect venue for this heartfelt reunion as the tragedy of their mother’s death offered a rare opportunity for the siblings to reconnect, even as they were not seen to be interacting with each other at the film village as observed by this reporter.

But social media was abuzz with reactions to the reunion.

Fans and colleagues celebrated the possibility of a renewed relationship between the brothers, expressing hopes that the family could finally move past their differences.

Many also noted the emotional power of shared grief in fostering reconciliation.

@ inspired by per second news