Panic over Simeon Ekpa’s arrest

Fear of arrest by establishment is high for allies of arrested Ekpa, and fear of intimidation for those who are against his activities.

Ekpa was arrested alongside four others on Thursday by Finnish authorities on suspicion of terror-related activities, including incitement to violence and financing terrorism.

And the power that be, is set to arrest more, we learnt.

For now, Some Nigerians in Finland are in panic following the arrest and detention of separatist leader, Simon Ekpa.

Nigerians in the European country are afraid of commenting on the arrest of the suspect over fear of being attacked by his cronies.

YOUNEWS also learnt search have begun for suspected sponsors of the suspect, particularly those financing his alleged terror activities from the United States.

Though Simon Ekpa is indicted for terrorism in Finland, we learnt search is on for those in the US who had donates to him.

Department of State is verily interested in getting lead on sponsors of terrorism.

YOUNEWS also understand that Finnish and Nigerian Government shall check his financial flow.

The aim is to fish out those in Diaspora and at home funding his terrorism act.

Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish citizen and prominent leader of the proscribed IPOB, by Finnish authorities on Thursday, Nov. 21.

He was arrested on charges of inciting terrorism and promoting violence.

Ekpa, who describes himself as the Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government-in-Exile, was first arrested in February 2023 for inciting comments and sit-at-home orders to the people of the South-East.

Ekpa, a Finnish politician and Biafran political activist, was reported to have in 2022 declared activation of Biafra Government in exile and himself leader in 2023 while in exile.

He was charged with inciting terrorism and promoting violence.

The Finnish District Court of Päijät-Häme ruled to detain him on probable cause for publicly inciting crimes with terrorist intent.

The Finnish authorities alleged that Ekpa used social media platforms to spread separatist propaganda, incite violence and encourage illegal actions, which had caused significant disruptions in the South-East of Nigeria.

Finnish investigators had also linked him to incidents of violence in Nigeria, which were believed to have been fueled by his online activities.

YOUNEWS learnt, that the arrest of Ekpa follows sustained diplomatic pressure by the Nigerian government on Finland, to take action against his activities, linked to violence and instability in the South-East of Nigeria.

The request for action featured during high-level engagements between the two countries.

Government sources confirmed that the arrest of Ekpa is a significant development in tackling the activities of IPOB and neutralising the influence of transnational actors, and their impact on national security.

Government in Nigeria has labeled Ekpa a murderer and fraudster who thrives on the suffering of his people while living extravagantly abroad.

The suspect gained international notoriety for his calls to boycott Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, which were enforced through violent means, contributing to attacks on residents.

Before his arrest, Ekpa had attracted global attention, with thousands of Nigerians worldwide petitioning the Finnish and Nigerian governments, as well as the European Union, to take action against his disruptive activities.