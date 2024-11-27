Calls for Sanwo-Olu aide’s immediate arrest, extra judicial killings probe

By, Ayofe Aiyedatiwa

Calls by citizens is getting heightened that

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Suspended aides, Wale Ajetunmobi should be arrested with immediate effect !

And that probe into extra judicial killings by Lagos State should be constituted immediately too.

Specifically, the calls are maintaining that Ajetumobi should be debriefed, as he has a lot unsaid .”He should be taken into custody immediately.”

The suspension, it has been said not enough to address the alarming confession of extrajudicial killings made by him.”

Ajetunmobi needs to answer critical questions.

“Was the statement made by Ajetunmobi factual or completely fabricated? If true, it points to potential extrajudicial killings that warrant immediate investigation.

However, while many Nigerians on X.com praised the governor for suspending the aide, others called for a deeper investigation into the revelations made in the comment.

Leading the call for a probe was a human rights activist and lawyer, Mr Inibehe Effiong, who urged security agencies to summon Ajetunmobi for questioning.

He partly wrote, “Suspending Wale Ajetunmobi as your aide does not address the alarming confession of extrajudicial killings made by him.”

This matter has to be investigated thoroughly by law enforcement agencies.

Echoing similar sentiments, @UnckleAyo wrote, “That isn’t misrepresentation. He admitted to being in the know of extrajudicial killings.

In a sane system, his head and his principal’s should roll, but given the antecedent of his principal, who is surprised?”

@Waxodigitals said, “The claim made by Mr. Wale Ajetunmobi, suggesting that arsonists were “hunted and executed,” is deeply troubling and underscores the need for accountability and transparency in governance.

“What steps will the Lagos State Government take to restore public trust and address lingering concerns about its handling of the #EndSARS fallout? I call on relevant authorities, including @PoliceNG, @NhrcNigeria, and civil society organisations to thoroughly investigate these claims.”

@DailyJusticeAct stated, “Who knows, what else does that guy know? His confession is a huge disclosure. There is a need for a thorough investigation. A lot of innocent souls must have been lost via these internal government bandits.”

“For an aide to have said what he said, it is either that he knows what he is saying (privy to what has happened behind the scenes as a close person or aide to a senior government official) or he is spreading falsehood. Either way, he should be invited for questioning,”