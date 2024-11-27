P/Harcourt Refinery’s kick off excites Tinubu, eyes Warri & Kaduna

By, Onome Jackson

Behold the flare from the Port Harcourt Refinery !….It is now official. The Port Harcourt Refinery has started full operations, for the first time in decades.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Olufemi Soneye, confirmed this morning that the refinery has started operation and has reached 60% of its operational capacity.

President Bola Tinubu is verily joyous about the successful revitalization of the Port Harcourt refinery, marked by the official commencement of petroleum product loading today, November 26, 2024.

Port Harcourt refinery begins production after several postponements. The Port Harcourt refinery has finally commenced fuel production.

“Port Harcourt Refinery begins production. Truck loading starts today, Tuesday,” Soneye affirmed

In another update on X, the NNPC said: “NNPC Ltd Delivers Port Harcourt Refinery as plant begins truckout of products today, Tuesday 26th November 2024 at 1.45 pm.

“Watch the commissioning and trucking out event LIVE.”

It was learnt that the refinery would start with 60,000 barrels capacity per day, releasing Premium Motor Spirit, diesel, and others into the Nigerian market.

The Port Harcourt Refinery would be the second petrol-producing refinery after the Dangote Refinery commenced PMS production in September.

It is one of the three owned by the Federal Government and managed by the NNPC.

The President acknowledges the pivotal role of former President Muhammadu Buhari in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of all our refineries and expresses gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing this critical project.

Furthermore, President Tinubu commends the leadership of NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, whose unwavering dedication and commitment were instrumental in overcoming challenges to achieve this milestone.

With the successful revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, President Tinubu urges NNPC Limited to expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery and the Warri and Kaduna refineries.