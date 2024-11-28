Nigeria’s debt @ N136tn, Fresh N1.77tn loan for approval this week

By, Ayofe Aiyedatiwa

In a matter of days, within this week, the $2.2m (N1.77tn) loan request by President Bola Tinubu will be approved.

YOUNEWS understands the loan would fund the N9.7tn deficit in the 2024 budget.

The loan is to extend the lifespan of the 2024 budget to ensure that ongoing critical projects receive the desired attention and are completed.

The Senate has already approved the loan request, with the House expected to debate same ahead of its approval later in the week.

Presumably, the Green Chamber will have no trouble approving the external borrowing request.

The House reason for willingness to approve the loan request ,we learnt is their conviction that it is meant for the execution of capital projects across the country as stipulated in the letter transmitted to the National Assembly by the President.

Giving assurance, an APC lawmaker from Imo State, Chike Okafor, said the loan request by the President was in order.

He said, “Our country in the past years suffered from under-investment in the very critical sectors that stimulate the economy. How much of our resources go to funding/financing infrastructure in such critical things like roads, health, education, and agriculture? Any economy that fails to sustain good investment in the above critical sections of the economy is creating short and long-term deficits in those areas.

“What do you do if/when your current revenue and receipts are inadequate to fund the necessary and required investments necessary to sustain the stimulation of your commerce and economy? You resort to borrowing, especially if/when you reserve the capacity to do so.”

He added, “What I do not support is borrowing to fund ordinary appetite. By this, I mean borrowing just to fund recurrent expenditures. Once a borrowing is geared towards the funding of critical capital items, then we’re moving in the right direction.”