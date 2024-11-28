Finland refuses Ekpa’s extradition to Nigeria, set May 2025 for trial

Hope by many that Pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, who was arrested in Finland for alleged terrorism-related activities, could face trial in Nigeria has dimmed.

Finland, by all indications, has obviously rejected any move towards his extradition to Nigeria .

The only thing Federal Governmen of Nigeria can do now is to monitor Ekpa’s trial and legal proceedings in Finland.

is not clear if the Nigerian authorities have yet made a formal extradition request but several senior officials have made it clear they expect him to be tried in the West African country.

“Thank you Finland. See you soon Prime Minister,” Dada Olusegun, special assistant to President Bola Tinubu, posted on X platform, a mocking reference to Ekpa’s self-awarded title.

The Nigeria army has lauded Ekpa’s arrest, describing it as a “key victory” in the fight against terrorism, local media reported.

Tukur Gusau, an army spokesperson, said army chief Christopher Musa was “happy with his arrest in Finland, with the hope this will be a step towards his extradition to Nigeria so that he will face justice”.

Edward Buba, the director of defence media operations, said: “We are delighted about his arrest and glad that the international community is partnering with Nigeria in our fight against terrorism.”

Nigeria has previously made unsuccessful efforts to extradite Ekpa to face prosecution.

Last February, Finnish authorities arrested Ekpa after he threatened to disrupt Nigeria’s 2023 general election, but he was released after a brief interrogation.

The Nigerian army then accused the Finnish government and the European Union of shielding Ekpa.

But a Finnish envoy said then that although the European country was concerned about Ekpa’s activities, his rights as a Finnish citizen needed to be considered.

Ekpa was arrested alongside four others on suspicion of terror-related activities, including incitement to violence and terrorism financing.

He is now scheduled to face charges in May 2025 potentially, according to Finnish authorities.

A Senior Detective Superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, Mikko Laaksonen, has confirmed.

Finnish police confirmed that Ekpa, described as the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government-in-Exile, allegedly used social media to promote violence in the South-East region, targeting civilians and authorities.

Ekpa was remanded in custody by the Päijät-Häme District Court on charges of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

Ekpa gained notoriety for his calls to boycott Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, which led to violent enforcement measures and attacks on residents.

He was first arrested in February 2023 for inciting violence and issuing sit-at-home orders to Igbos and other South-East residents.

Finnish authorities have linked Ekpa to coordinated attacks targeting civilians and the security forces, with investigations tracing some of these activities back to 2021.

His use of social media as a platform for incitement and fundraising is a central element of the case.

The sit-at-home orders enforced by the ESN had caused devastating economic consequences in the South-East.

Ekpa commands a sizable following in parts of south-eastern Nigeria, which have been affected by instability for years because of the conflict between Ipob and the security forces.

He has repeatedly called for sit-at-home protests against the Nigerian government.

Ekpa came to national prominence after he announced on his Facebook page in 2021 that Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu had ordered him to assume the role of broadcaster on the group’s radio station, Radio Biafra.

Kanu has been in custody since 2021 when he was arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria for trial.

Ipob was formed in 2012 as a peaceful movement, but launched an armed wing in 2020, saying it was doing so to defend the Igbo ethnic group, though its critics say it has unleashed violence that has caused huge suffering.

A Nigerian court has designated it a “terrorist” organisation.