BREAKING: South-West govs ban open grazing

January 25, 2021

  1. Southwest governors rose from a one agenda zonal meeting in Ondo State today, firm, United and determined to ban open grazing in the region.

Among other things like ban on grazing at night ,it was agreed that  free range grazing must be stopped to avoid conflicts between the farmers and the herders

Strengthening an alternative security arrangements and make them complementary to the mainstream security agencies in Nigeria.

MACBAN should embrace and be committed to modern breeding process by creating grazing reserves and practice ranching to prevent cattle roaming about.

It was a meeting with the leadership of Miyetti Allah.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s order to herdsmen to vacate forest reserves is the immediate reason for the meeting

A source said it was the Presidency that directed the leadership of Miyetti Allah to hold the meeting with governors of the region.

Akeredolu had last Monday issued a seven-day ultimatum to herdsmen in the forest reserves to leave the area as part of measures to curb kidnappings and banditry.

