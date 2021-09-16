Breaking News : Tunji Bello’s Wife, Prof Ibiyemi Is LASU New New VC

Prof (Mrs) Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has been named the ninth substantive Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University(LASU).

The Professor of Medicine had served as Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution before her elevation.

Her husband is the current Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Honourable Tunji Bello.

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Olusola-Sanwo-Olu said on Thursday that he has approved the appointment of Professor. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello as the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Professor Olatunji-Bello was appointed following recommendation by the Joint Committee of Council and Senate of LASU in accordance with the LASU Law, Cap 169 Vol 7, Laws of Lagos State.

She assumed duty as the First Professor of Physiology in LASU College of Medicine on the 2nd of October 2007 after rising through the ranks from Assistant Lecturer (1988 to 1991) to Associate Professor in 2005 at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba.

In Y2012, Mrs. Olatunji-Bello attended the Course 34 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, the highest policy advisory body of the Federal Government, as a nominee of the National Universities Commission.

A member of the National Institute (mni), Mrs. Olatunji-Bello holds a Fellowship Award of the Physiological Society of Nigeria and was also appointed a Fellow of the Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation in the year 2019.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello as well as two other candidates, Professor Omotayo R. Awofolu and Professor Senapon Bakare, were recommended for the position in order of ranking respectively.

The process of selecting a substantive Vice-Chancellor for LASU commenced with advertisements for the vacant position in three National dailies on Friday, July 30th and Friday 13th August, 2021 respectively.

The tenure of the 8th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, lapsed on January 11, 2021.