Student beats teacher to death for flogging his sister

Younews Ng December 6, 2021 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 47 Views

A Senior Secondary School 3 student identified as Michael Ogbeise, has beaten his teacher, Ezeugo Joseph, to death in Delta State for flogging his younger sister.

The incident happened at a yet-to-be-disclosed private school in the university community of Abraka, Delta State.

Trouble started when the teacher reportedly flogged one of his students, Promise, said to be the younger sister of the boy.

Unable to bear his sister being beaten by the teacher, Ogbeisei went after the teacher and gave him some beatings that eventually led to his death.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

