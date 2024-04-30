Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Sports minister allegedly against Finidi George’s appointment

Sports minister allegedly against Finidi George’s appointment

Speculation is in the streets that the Hon. Minister of Sports, Senator John Owan Enoh wants the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to appoint a foreign coach as against the choice of the later to hire an indigenous coach.

No official statement has come out from either the NFF or Sports Ministry on this hence, the story making the rounds remains an allegation or speculation.

Some persons even said the Minister asked NFF’s topguns why they want to settle for an Indigenous coach…and according to the story he was told that the Federation doesn’t have funds to cater for the salaries of the foreign coach which must be paid in dollars.

It was alleged that the Minister promised to help source for funds to take care of the initial salaries pending when the Federation would be able to take full responsibility of paying the foreign coach.

