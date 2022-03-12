Imagine This :BRT driver tells court “I’m not guilty of Bamise’s Murder

The Police on Friday, arraigned Andrew Nice, the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of 22-year-old Bus Rapid Transit passenger, Oluwabaise Ayanwole (Bamise), before a Yaba Magistrate Court.

At the hearing of the case, Nice pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

The court further remanded the suspect in custody for 30 days.

The court order follows an application by the Police.

Police counsel, Yetunde Cardoso, filed the application based on a four-count charge of alleged murder, sexual assault, misconduct and interference with a corpse.