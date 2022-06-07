APC Chairman trending, weight in the balance

In the history of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) arguably has any of it’s past Chairmen made a statement that shook the very foundation of the party like the most recent comment of present Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

From Bisi Akande to John Odigie-Oyegun to Adams Oshiomhole none had got his fingers burnt in the manner Adamu has just done.

Adamu may have cast a spanner in the works of President Muhammadu Buhari following the former’s suspicious declaration that Senate President, Ahmad Lawan is the Consensus Candidate of the party in the primary election for the presidential aspirants.

Many took the words of Adamu hook, line and sinker given that he is very close to Buhari….more so, he was installed chairman by Mr. President.

So it is only normal for anyone to believe or accept whatever he says about the party or it’s decisions.

But Adamu’s declaration of Lawan as the consensus candidate has stirred up controversy and even overheated the polity in the last few hours.

Pundits say the former Nasarawa State Governor may have shot himself on the toe and even betrayed Mr. President by jumping the gun to hastily announce what both men shared privately and possibly waiting to serve it as an axe in the eleventh hour.

Adamu may thus be viewed by those close to Buhari as a cog in the wheel of Mr. President’s progress knowing fully well that such declaration has hurt the interest of the later as well as the overall interest of the party.

Critics suggest that perhaps Adamu may be playing the card and or serving the interest of another aspirant by flying this Lawan kite to feel the pulse of party stalwarts and stakeholders.

“This is politics, the more you look, the less you see. This could be a ploy to unsettle the presidency and Lawan just to ensure that there is no consensus after all…thereby paving way for the very likely and likeable candidate who will sweep aside other oppositions like a tsunami in a direct or indirect primary.

In the next few hours the die will be cast and the bubble will burst as the flagbearer of the party will eventually emerge.

Perhaps we may be told that the declaration was an allegation or a fabrication against Adamu. It could be so after all…

Welcome to Nigerian politics!!!