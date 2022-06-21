Presidency allays fears over Abdulsalami Abubakar’s illness..out of Hospital

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has given an update on the state of health of former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The retired Army General was said to have suffered a partial stroke and was first flown to a hospital in the United Kingdom (UK).

Shehu on his Twitter page on Monday, confirmed that Abubakar is out of hospital and there was no cause for alarm.

“I just ended a visit to His Excellency Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State.

“He is out of hospital in a London apartment and apparently in no serious condition.

“He was his jovial self, maintaining a keen interest in developments back at home in Nigeria. Please, no cause for alarm.”