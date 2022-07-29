Shake -Up in Nigerian Army, GOCs, others affected as terrorists close-in

President Buhari presides over Security Briefing in State House on 28th July 2022, thereafter, the Chief of Army Staff announced major changes in the army.

He directed all the newly appointed senior officers to redouble their effort and commitment to duty in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the nation

In an effort to reposition the Nigerian Army (NA) for operational efficiency and proficiency, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has approved the posting and appointment of some senior officers of the Nigerian Army to command, instructional and staff appointments across NA formations and units.

Those affected in the redeployment released on Thursday 28 July 2022, include some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding, Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, amongst others.

Commenting on the reason for the reshufflement a pubic affairs commentator said, ” It is born out of fear. It is reactive. The terrorists are closing in. That is why Mr president had to give standing order, for immediate action .

“Security-wise, the situation has never been this bad. Terrorists have told us to our face that they would kidnap our president. To show how far removed the president is from the state of affairs in Nigeria, he wasn’t even aware of this threat. Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, who is also on the hitmen list, just disclosed that he was the one that informed the president of the development.

The terrorists had, in a viral video, threatened to kidnap the president and the governor