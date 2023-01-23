How Criminal derailed Train, Over 300 Passengers Stranded

The Warri-Itakpe Train Derails In Kogi Forest is not accident by nature.

It is masterminded by criminals.

The passenger train from Warri to Itakpe got derailed on Sunday in Kogi forest forcing many of the passengers to abandon the train in fear of kidnapping.

YOUNEWS Checks revealed that some criminals have cut the rail line in the forest which led to the derailment of the train.

About 300 to 400 passengers of the derailed train were left stranded in fear.

It was gathered that the train left Warri early Sunday and got derailed at around noon inside the forest between Ajaokuta and Itakpe.

The Delta and Kogi State police commands could not immediately confirm the incident, but the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, confirmed it.

Interestingly, the stranded passengers had been evacuated.

The NRC boss said, “The train derailed and we were able to move the passengers out of the place. We will announce when to commence operation again. Yes, we have evacuated the passengers.

Meanwhile, the NRC has suspended service on the route.

Coordinator of Warri Itakpe Train Service, Sanni Abdulganiyu, disclosed that the Warri Itakpe Train WITS 01 derailed at Km 30 Ajaokuta-Itakpe section of the track at about 12:30 pm on Sunday, adding that no casualty was recorded.

The message further stated that the cause of the derailment was yet to be ascertained, noting that all 148 passengers and 30 crew members were evacuated successfully.

The message reads, ”Thankfully, there was no fatality and no casualty. We were immediately alerted and security personnel comprising the Army, Police, NSCDC, and the community vigilante were immediately drafted to the accident point with the assistance of the local government chairman.

“All the 148 passengers and 30 crew members were evacuated to a safe place and arrangements were made to convey 148 passengers to their various destinations and they have been successfully conveyed.

“The cause of the derailment is not yet determined. Due to this incident, the service along the corridor has been suspended. Further details would be communicated to members of the public.