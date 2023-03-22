I’ll die soon, my time is near – Odumeje

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, alias Odumeje, Onitsha, Anambra State based preacher and musician, has revealed that he will die very soon, as according to him, his time is near.

The controversial prophet also known as Ndabosky or Liquid Metal said he will die soon, having completed his work on earth.

During Sunday service, Odumeje, in a video circulating online, was heard telling his church members that it was time for him to go.

He said: “I have called my little son, King David, and I told him that very soon, I, your father will leave. You must take care of your brothers and your mother.

“I came to this world for a purpose, and that purpose has been fulfilled. I have finished my earthly ministry, and I will leave soon,” he told the congregation.

The prediction of his death has reinforce thinking in places that his miraculous, and dramatic acts of worship are of devil’s not of God.

Already , the talk is on the streets that “The time his satanic cult gave him is getting close, false prophet”

Months back, Odumeje said he won International Spiritual Wrestling match against Satan, and he displayed his championship belt.

Odumeje better known as Indabosky showed Satan why he is called Indabosky after he stormed a community to deliver the people from idol worship.

Odumeje also posted a video of him destroying and vandalizing shrines in the community and said that he has destroyed idols and delivered the youth from idol worshiping.

Odumeje means the God who guides me. He got the name after he released a track named “Odumeje” a few years ago. He is a controversial preacher, who is constantly in the news with the strangest approach he uses when preaching to his amusing congregation.

Odumeje was born in Imo State, Nigeria into a family of six children and was the third born child. He had very limited formal education as he dropped out of school at an early age and cited “financial constraints” as the root cause.

lt may be recalled that sometimes last year, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State demolished the church building of this popular prophet.

The church, Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, was demolished on a Thursday by members of the state task force.

It wad said the prophet and owners of other buildings marked for demolition failed to comply with the government’s directive to remove the structures.

The governor said the church building and other structures marked for demolition were illegal structures built along the waterway.

“Following the expiration of the more than two months’ notice, beginning from April 2022, served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra State Government has begun the demolition of such structures,” he said.

The governor’s reaction came shortly after information about the demolition of the church building and the manhandling of the cleric became public.

“The structures were marked since April 2022 and all developers and building owners were served notice to remove such illegal structures,” Mr Soludo added.

He said apart from the cleric’s church building, some shops and perimeter fences were also demolished.