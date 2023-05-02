Meet youngest Lawyer in Nigeria

Esther chukwuemeka, 24yrs old, has been called to the Nigerian Bar, thus making her the youngest Nigerian Lawyer to be called to Bar.

Esther who hails from Okigwe, Imo State, Reportedly finished her secondary school at the age of 13.

She passed her Senior Secondary school Exams and Also applied to study at the Abia State University {ABSU}.

But she was denied Admission because she was underaged.

Fortunately for her, her father picked up the challenge and sent her to India to study Law where she graduated in flying colours.

Upon completion with her studies in India, Esther then returned to Nigeria and was admitted to the Nigerian Law school for her Bar part 1 Programme.

Esther was Successfully passed her Bar part 1 Programme and wrote the Bar final exam.

She also passed.

Barr. Esther chukwuemeka was called to the Nigerian Bar as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme court of Nigeria.

She’s now Barrister Esther Chukwuemeka.