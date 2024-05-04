Over 50 suspects arrested as hoodlum set Ile epo market on fire

Police officers intervened in a clash between some youths and hoodlums in the Ile-Epo, Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

The Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement posted via X on Thursday, said that the divisional police officer heading the axis led security operatives to the scene and doused the situation.

The police said that at least 50 suspects have been arrested.

“Over 50 suspects have so far been arrested while the shanties they occupied have been destroyed, effectively dislodging them,” the spokesperson said.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has directed the prompt prosecution of the arrested hoodlums and has equally warned that the Command would decisively deal with anyone found breaching the peace, in accordance with the law.

On the immediate cause of the crisis thought to be fuel issues by many, YOUNEWS learnt a trader played a betting game and won some money.

However, when the trader walked to the Lotto vendor to claim his money on Wednesday, there was a disagreement over the exact amount won.

The disagreement led to a heated dispute between the trader and the lotto vendor.

It snowballed into an ethnic squabble and a free-for-all fight, which hoodlums hijacked.

Traders and customers scampered for safety as fire was set to a section of the market.

Shops were looted and burnt. The faceoff continued until the police intervened on Thursday.