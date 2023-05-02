Queen Naomi comes out clearly: I can’t remarry Ooni with six wives

Queen Silekunola Naomi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, says she cannot remarry the monarch.

Naomi, who announced her divorce from Ooni in 2021, said she cannot survive in the midst of the traditional ruler’s six wives, adding that she is a soft and gentle woman.

She said this in an interview with Punch on Saturday, April 22.

The ex-monarch’s wife, who recently clocked 30, when asked if there is a possibility of reconciliation with Ooni, said: “I am going to answer that question with a question.

“As I have been speaking to you for the past one hour, do I look like someone who can survive in the midst of six mature and strong women? No!

“She is but a soft, strong, gentle woman and I can’t be a square peg in a round hole.”

Naomi, when asked if she is ready to remarry, said: It’s a different thing to be single and it is a different thing to be ready to mingle. But what I can say for sure is that I am a bride waiting to be dressed up.

“You know, ‘Eni ti won gbe iyawo bo wa ba ko kin garun’. I don’t know how God plans to do it because He is my event planner.

“But there is a big event waiting to happen (if you are) talking about that aspect of my life.

“Hmmm, you see this queen, it will take a strong king to get me; I am single,” she stated.

It may be recalled that Ooni, in October 2022, married his sixth wife, Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi.

The marriage came barely a few days after Ooni married his fifth wife, Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi, who hails from a royal family, in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The traditional ruler had earlier married Mariam Anako from Kogi State and Ashley Adegoke, who hails from Lafogido royal house in Ile-Ife.

The other wives of Ooni include Elizabeth Akinmuda and Tobi Phillips.

The monarch had earlier married Adebukola Bombata in 2008 but the marriage failed.

He later married Edo-born Zainab-Otiti Obanor in 2016 but the union lasted for 17 months before their separation.

The traditional ruler married Naomi in 2018 but the marriage ended in December 2021.

Naomi, who announced her divorce from Ooni via an Instagram post, said the divorce was not because of “side attractions” or other lovers, as many opined.

She stressed that her marriage was not arranged, adding that the circumstances were misconstrued by many.

On how she had been c coping with advances from men ,she said :

Early enough, I took some measures even before I came into the limelight, and some people started seeing them as excessive, awkward and off.

However, those things I structured helped me. A pretty young girl, it does not matter if you spit fire, you walk into a space, they don’t care if you are coming to minister.

The first thing they are seeing is not what is coming out of you, but what is outside of you.

And would you blame a complete man? Because once a man is complete, he is attracted to anything beautiful. Would you blame him if he started making advances?

Those who are uncouth and ill-mannered will even want to take it by force.

I was always going in company with people, especially family members. I had older siblings and I had my mum. Every time I went out to minister or see people, you would never see me alone. It was like that and it was so difficult that people wondered, ‘Who’s going to marry her?’ Because, how are you going to approach me? You’re never going to see me alone.

I always have someone, and my phone is always on speed dial. So, once I press it, they will get me in a matter of seconds or minutes, and you will also know that I am not alone even though we are together in this room alone, there is somebody waiting outside.

So, that was a kind of put-off for people who would have loved to do something. They don’t really find me that attractive; they find me as, ‘This one must be old school, why will she be going around with people, why can’t she just walk alone?’