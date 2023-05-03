Adawama REC ,Barrister Yunusa-Ari, detained, insists Binani is winner

There are curious development to the trending story of an Adamawa REC officer who was arrested yesterday.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday prior to his arrest, Yunusa-Ari maintained that he acted in accordance with relevant laws in declaring the APC candidate, Binani, as the governor-elect of Adamawa state before the declaration was overturned by the national headquarters of the electoral empire in Abuja.

He said, “I don’t have the papers with me here but both in the main and supplementary elections, Binani scored 428,173 while Fintiri got 422,303 votes.

“I have no regrets at all as I acted under the law; it is the law that warranted what I did and it shall absolve me.”

On accusations of receiving N2bn to pull off the electoral stunt, Ari told BBC Hausa that, “I never demanded any gratification from either of Binani or Fintiri. None of the duo sent anything to me; if they had done so, by now they will be demanding their money back.”

He was however arrested on Tuesday, and the Police had began grilling the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, over alleged impropriety during the April 15 supplementary governorship poll in Adamawa State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed to our correspondent that Yunusa-Ari and other suspects were in police custody and were being grilled.

Yunusa-Ari had stirred controversy after declaring Binani when the collation of results was yet to be completed.

This was followed by an announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission, proclaiming the declaration by the REC as null and void, while Yunusa-Ari was summoned to INEC headquarters in Abuja, but failed to honour the summons.

The electoral umpire further wrote to the Inspector-General of Police, asking the police to investigate, and if found culpable, prosecute Yunusa-Ari for alleged electoral infractions.

Following the receipt of the letter the IG subsequently asked an investigative team to work in collaboration with INEC on the matter, as the electoral umpire revealed that it didn’t know the whereabouts of the suspended Adamawa REC.