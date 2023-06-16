Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Manchester United officially sold to Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim ?

YouNews June 16, 2023

The tranfer budget for the club is set to rise from £150M to £450M.

Renovation of the training ground will commence immediately.

Sheikh Jassim had been locked in a bidding war with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe for control of ownership of the Premier League giants.

However, there are indications that Manchester United’s new owners might not be in place before the start of the season.

Manchester United’s new ownership may not be rubber-stamped when the club kicks off the new season.

The club and its fans are currently waiting to hear whether Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani or British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe have won what has become a long-running battle for control.

As of last night, no preferred bidder had been chosen. And Mail Sport understands should the Glazers decide who they want to sell to, a further eight to 12 weeks ‘approval process’ would follow before a deal is officially approved.

