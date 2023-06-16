Manchester United officially sold to Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim ?

The tranfer budget for the club is set to rise from £150M to £450M.

Renovation of the training ground will commence immediately.

Sheikh Jassim had been locked in a bidding war with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe for control of ownership of the Premier League giants.

However, there are indications that Manchester United’s new owners might not be in place before the start of the season.

The club and its fans are currently waiting to hear whether Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani or British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe have won what has become a long-running battle for control.

As of last night, no preferred bidder had been chosen. And Mail Sport understands should the Glazers decide who they want to sell to, a further eight to 12 weeks ‘approval process’ would follow before a deal is officially approved.