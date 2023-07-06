Editors, Sanwo-Olu, Obaseki mourn NewsDirect publisher, Ibiyemi

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has mourned the Publisher of NewsDirect Newspapers Group, the late Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, who died at the age of 56 on Tuesday.

According to the NGE, the professional body of all the editors in Nigeria, the late Ibiyemi was described as a committed member who made his mark in journalism as a reporter, business editor, editor, and publisher.

“Even when Dr Ibiyemi was struggling between life and death on his sickbed at the hospital, he was still breathing journalism; he wanted to know from his colleagues the latest happenings in our society; he called to find out the outcome of the national biennial convention of the NGE in Owerri,” a Wednesday statement by the NGE President, Eze Anaba, and its General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said.

Dr. Ibiyemi was passionate about journalism profession and played his part in various newspapers before birthing his publication, Nigerian NewsDirect, some 13 years ago. He was a committed member of the NGE, and we take solace in the fact that he made his mark in the profession, as a reporter, editor and publisher, before his home call. His legacy, NewsDirect Newspapers, has continued to make impact with its rich content: informing, educating and entertaining readers, since it was created’’, the editors stated

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also mourned the late Ibiyemi, whose death he described as shocking and a colossal loss to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria.

In a condolence message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the governor said, “On behalf of the Lagos State Government, I sympathise with the Ibiyemi family, the management, and the staff of Nigerian NewsDirect over the death of an accomplished journalist and Publisher, Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi.

“I also commiserate with the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, the President, Executives, and Members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, the deceased friends, colleagues, and entire journalists in Nigeria over the demise of Dr Samuel Ibiyemi.”

His Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki, also expressed deep sadness over the passing of the renowned journalist and publisher of Nigerian NewsDirect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the governor said, “Ibiyemi, a man of many parts, who started his illustrious career as a soldier in the Nigerian Air Force before he transitioned into journalism, where he made an indelible mark, establishing Nigerian NewsDirect over a decade ago, contributing his quota to excellence in journalism and the growth and development of our society.”