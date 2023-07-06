More than 127 Students of Deeper Life High School scored 300above in JAMB

The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd highest scorers for UTME 2023 are candidates from the school.

16-year-old Deeper Life High School pupil, Kamsiyochukwu Chinyere Umeh, has narrated how she studied to pass the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) where she emerged the best candidate in Nigeria with aggregate score of 360

Her result was confirmed and ractified by JAMB

Deeper Life High School is located in Mowe, Ogun State (a Yoruba town and state). 127 candidates that scored 300above are Yoruba and Igbo candidates from the School.

The school’s principal is a Yoruba man and the Igbo students were taught by the majority of Yoruba teachers working in the school.

The founder of the School is a Yoruba Man.

The way some people turn this JAMB matter to tribal thing is what I don’t understand.