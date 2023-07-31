President Tinubu addresses the nation today, 7.00 p.m

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation today, Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7 pm.

Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on (Special duties, Communications & Strategy) made this known.

Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

YOUNEWS posits that expectedly the national address via broadcast is austesibly about issues ,pains, challenges around fuel subsidy removal.

President Tinubu’s broadcast to the nation is coming at a time when the Organised Labour is threatening to embark on nationwide industrial action over harsh conditions trailing the removal of fuel subsidy.

The President recently called out to workers as well as citizens to give him more time to deal with the array of issues facing the country, including those having to do with the economy.