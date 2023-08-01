Certificate forgery uncovered @ ministerial screening

The Senate on Monday stopped the screening of three ministerial nominees.

The screening of the nominees, which began on Monday at about 12:32 pm and ended at 6pm, saw the Senate asking 14 of those screened on the first day of the exercise to wither bow and go or approved, with three stopped midway.

This followed questions raised on their agers and alleged forgery.

Those affected were Prof. Joseph Utsev, the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Wannune, Benue State.

Utsev, a kinsman of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, hails from Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State.

In his resume, the candidate of Akume raised the suspicion of Senators when he claimed to have been in 1980 and finished his primary education in 1989, which means at the age of nine.

In the case of Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi, Taraba, he was alleged to have been banned by the Supreme Court from holding public office for 10 years.

The third nominees, Bello Mohammed from Sokoto State, had a case with his Secondary School Leaving Certificate.

Speaking on the three nominees, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said they will have their cases looked into at the stage of confirmation.

Seven out of the 14 nominees screened on the first day were asked to take a bow and go.

They include a former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; two-term member of House of Representatives, Abubakar Momoh, from Etsako Local Government Area of Edo State; Senator Abubakar Kyari, who was in the 8th and 9th Senate and now the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress; another senator in the 8th Senate, Senator John Enoh; and the immediate past Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

Others asked to take a bow and go were former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejeocha, who represented Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State; and former member of the House of Representatives and Nigerian Ambassador to Germany since 2017, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.