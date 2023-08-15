Plot to return deposed Sanusi thickens, Kano Emir Bayero booed

In what analysts have describe as part of the grand plot, to bring back the deposed Kano Emir, Sanusi.

Young set of people, crowd suspected to be miscreants booed the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero at a public event on Sunday.

The incident happened at the re-commissioning of the Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf with the emir in attendance.

Some people, who the police have now declared as miscreants, were chanting words like “New government, new Emir”, “We want Sanusi Back”, “Emir Bayero is not our Emir” among others, in reference to the calls among certain quarters for the scrapping of the four newly created emirates, the replacement of Emir Bayero with the deposed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi.

But the police chief said the acts of the miscreants nearly disrupted the event and that detectives of the command had identified six of the miscreants through the use of technology.

“The event was going on smoothly with His Excellency the executive governor in attendance, but unfortunately at the tail end of the event, some miscreants were heard chanting words to destabilise the event.

“These miscreants were not invited but they were intruders that came to the event; perhaps sponsored by persons with particular interest to cause disruption. They formed an unlawful assembly which is a criminal offence,” he said.

The CP said detectives, while analysing video footage from the event, have identified six persons and that more footage are being analysed to identify others involved after which they will be arrested and prosecuted, including anyone identified as sponsors.

CP Gumel warned that “Traditional institution is a sacred institution and anyone who thinks he can play around for one reason or the other to destabilise the peace in the state by bringing politics into traditional institution is number one an enemy of the state, a saboteur and a criminal that the police w ill not allow to go scot free.

We are on our toes and wherever they are, we will arrest them.”

YOUNEWS recalled that similarly about five months ago, in March to be specific, a youth group in Kano state, the Kwankwasiya youth support group has congratulated the Governor-elect in Kano state, NNPP’s Abba Yusuf, and called on him to have a second look at the dethronement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ll by the APC led government of Abdullahi Ganduje.

The group in a message, alleged that Sanusi who now led a powerful Islamic movement in Nigeria, was wrongly derobed and now was the time for justice to prevail.

YOUNEWS gathered that

Part of the agenda of the new government is the demolition of illegal structures built under the Ganduje administration and the reversal of the Kano Emirate Law.

The governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had reiterated his stance of bringing back Kano to its lost glory.

According to him, the people of Kano voted him for that purpose and he will do everything possible to satisfy them.

“With the passage of the new law, the state will be having only one first class Emir.

The current Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero may be dethroned to pave way for his nephew Muhammadu Sanusi back to the throne of his forefathers,” a source who preferred anonymity, revealed.

It would be recalled that in 2019, former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje sent for a bill to the state assembly for the passage of the new law.

The then Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi was reduced of his power to the control of only ten local government areas out of the 44 he was in control.

According to the bill, Kano Emirate consists of Kano Municipal, Tarauni, Dala, Nassarawa and Fagge local government areas. Other LGAs in Kano Emirate are Gwale, Kumbotso, Ungogo, Dawakin Kudu and Minijibir.

Karaye, Rogo, Gwarzo, Kabo, RiminGado, Madobi and Garun Malam local government areas are listed under Karaye Emirate in the bill.

Bichi Emirate comprised of Bichi, Bagwai, Shanono, Tsanyawa, Kunchi, Makoda, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa and Tofa LGAs.

The lawmakers listed Rano, Bunkure, Kibiya, Takai, Sumaila, Kura, Doguwa, Tudun Wada, Kiru and Bebeji LGAs under Rano Emirate.

Gaya Emirate has Ajingi, Albasu, Wudil, Garko, Warawa, Gezawa and Gabasawa and Gaya LGAs.

The implication of creating additional emirates is that the powers of the then Emir of Kano Malam Muhammad Sanusi ll, will be reduced.

YOUNEWS gathered that the bill will be brought to the House on Thursday, and will be read by the Majority Leader Lawan Hussaini of Dala Constituency.

Part of the plot, YOUNEWS is made to understand , is the portrait trending on social media showing the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II hanging on the coronation hall wall of Kano State government house is currently generating palpable fears in the ancient city of Kano.

The tension could not be unconnected to earlier speculations about plans by the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf led government to sack the Emirs installed by the immediate past governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and return the dethroned Emir, Sanusi II as the sole Emir of Kano.

Recall also that the government and State House of Assembly had denied reports about plans to abolish the newly created emirates and sack the first class Emirs.

However, residents on Monday morning woke up to the portrait fast exchanging hands on social media thereby causing palpable fears and becoming talks of the day.

Meanwhile, the state government through the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa said placing the portrait of the dethroned Emir in the coronation hall was part of its ongoing facelift of the hall and the portrait of the 14th Emir was returned because the hall is synonymous to him.

Dawakin-Tofa in a statement, said, “The history of the coronation hall is synonymous to the 14th emir of Kano Malam Muhammadu Sanusi because it was built for his presentation of staff of office after he was crowned as the emir succeeding late Alhaji Ado Bayero in 2014 during the administration of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“So traditionally, his picture shall remain there forever. Bringing back the picture of the 14th is part of the ongoing rehabilitation to give the Coronation hall a face lift,” Dawakin-Tofa said.

YOUNEWS sources say, Bringing back Sanusi is a matter of time, unless he is no longer interested.

He is very close to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, .. very close.. Mr President , we learn, often consult him on economic strategic decisions.

According to Palace sources, the incumbent Emir of Kaduna, Aminu Bayero was not only a cousin,inlaw and long time ally of Sanusi, but they were close confidants who were deeply concerned about the progress and continued survival of the legendary Abdullahi Bayero Royal lineage

Since the controversies and subsequent removal from the Kano Palace of the foremost Economist and Ex Governor of CBN, the Old boy of Kings College Lagos had lived quietly in Nasarawa, Kaduna,Abuja and Lagos where he seldom commented on national issues especially those that related to global economy, fiscal policy, oil and currency.